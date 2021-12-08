Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Stock Holdings in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 985,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 51,400 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.39% of MannKind worth $5,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MannKind by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of MannKind by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 105,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of MannKind by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of MannKind by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MannKind during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

Get MannKind alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MannKind in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of MannKind in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of MannKind from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MannKind presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.30.

Shares of NASDAQ MNKD opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.82. MannKind Co. has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $6.25.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that MannKind Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

See Also: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.