Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Stock Position in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 650,893 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 72,117 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $5,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 83,842 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 7,036 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,842,528 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,662,000 after buying an additional 73,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Telefônica Brasil alerts:

Shares of NYSE VIV opened at $8.81 on Wednesday. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 1-year low of $7.46 and a 1-year high of $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.49.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.66%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Telefônica Brasil from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Telefônica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Telefônica Brasil Profile

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.