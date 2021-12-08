Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $5.04 Million Stock Holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,260 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.22% of CareTrust REIT worth $5,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 41.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 112,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after buying an additional 33,060 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,022,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $441,896,000 after buying an additional 121,052 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 7.0% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 50.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 46,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTRE opened at $22.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.45 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.16.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 40.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.66%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTRE. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.63.

CareTrust REIT Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

