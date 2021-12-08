Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $5.10 Million Stock Holdings in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 193.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,995 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.09% of Open Lending worth $5,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LPRO. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Open Lending in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Open Lending in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Open Lending in the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Open Lending in the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Open Lending during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Open Lending alerts:

NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $23.76 on Wednesday. Open Lending Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.92 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 9.71 and a quick ratio of 9.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 40.27 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.86.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Open Lending had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 36.64%. The business had revenue of $58.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Open Lending Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Open Lending from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Open Lending from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet cut Open Lending from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Open Lending from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.82.

In other Open Lending news, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $849,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gene Yoon sold 221,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $9,219,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 386,876 shares of company stock worth $14,828,654. 25.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Open Lending Profile

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.