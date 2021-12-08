Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $5.17 Million Stake in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,787 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 12,064 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.39% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $5,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 7.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 37.5% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $49.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.59. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.23 and a 12-month high of $64.50.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 18.21%. The company had revenue of $38.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LeMaitre Vascular presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.80.

In other news, Director David B. Roberts sold 19,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total value of $1,029,754.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

