Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $5.18 Million Stock Position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,554 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.71% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF worth $5,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,800,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,626,000 after purchasing an additional 71,691 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 506,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,466,000 after purchasing an additional 38,663 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 131,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,824,000 after purchasing an additional 38,674 shares in the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,401,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PWV opened at $47.58 on Wednesday. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $37.48 and a 12-month high of $48.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.57.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

