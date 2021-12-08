Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $5.34 Million Position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 571,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,476 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.07% of Coty worth $5,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Coty by 111,779.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 53,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 53,654 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Coty by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,713,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,001,000 after purchasing an additional 266,863 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Coty by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 12,734,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541,173 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Coty by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 102,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 15,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Coty in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,467,000. 34.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Coty news, major shareholder Rainbow Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 50,000,088 shares of Coty stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $419,500,738.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $102,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,040,088 shares of company stock worth $419,922,138 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COTY stock opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 2.52. Coty Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $11.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.83.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Coty had a positive return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 7.75%. Coty’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Coty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Coty from $7.60 to $8.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.08.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

