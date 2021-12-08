Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $5.45 Million Holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its position in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 123,974 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.14% of Macerich worth $5,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Macerich by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 675,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,327,000 after purchasing an additional 300,664 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Macerich by 128,765.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 92,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 92,711 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Macerich by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 154,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after buying an additional 44,513 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Macerich by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 10,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Macerich by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 778,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,205,000 after buying an additional 10,077 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAC stock opened at $19.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.83, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.96. The Macerich Company has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $25.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.22 and a 200-day moving average of $17.84.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $212.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.58 million. Macerich had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Macerich Company will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently -52.63%.

Several analysts recently commented on MAC shares. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Macerich to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet raised Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Macerich from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Macerich from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Macerich from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Macerich presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.82.

In other Macerich news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $54,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $354,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

