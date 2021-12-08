Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $5.47 Million Stock Position in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its stake in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) by 38.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 108,395 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $5,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in ArcelorMittal by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MT shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($52.81) to €45.00 ($50.56) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.15.

Shares of NYSE:MT opened at $29.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.81. The company has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.06. ArcelorMittal has a 1 year low of $20.38 and a 1 year high of $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $4.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.01). ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal will post 13.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

