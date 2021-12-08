Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $5.48 Million Stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,433 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.08% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $5,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth $263,000. 93.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider John Richard Pinion sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $29,048.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mardi Dier sold 3,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $264,662.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,595 shares of company stock valued at $622,061 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group began coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.75.

Shares of RARE opened at $84.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 1.67. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $72.89 and a one year high of $179.65.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $81.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.16 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 38.25% and a negative net margin of 98.89%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.13) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.4 EPS for the current year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

