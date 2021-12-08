Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Holdings in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) by 157.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 195,116 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $5,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 387.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 593,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after purchasing an additional 471,617 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 491.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 34,035 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 592,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,584,000 after purchasing an additional 319,284 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the 2nd quarter valued at about $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBSW stock opened at $12.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.47. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a one year low of $11.56 and a one year high of $20.68.

SBSW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Sibanye Stillwater Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

