Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 136,946 Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) by 147.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,946 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.14% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $5,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 275.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 8,187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

BNL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.57.

Shares of NYSE BNL opened at $25.62 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.43. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.72 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 44.95 and a beta of 1.18.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 3.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. This is an increase from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 178.95%.

Broadstone Net Lease Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

