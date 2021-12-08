Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Stock Holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) by 789.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,997 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.12% of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF worth $5,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Freed Investment Group increased its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 905.6% during the second quarter. Freed Investment Group now owns 774,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,633,000 after acquiring an additional 697,311 shares during the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 909.0% during the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 682,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,474,000 after acquiring an additional 615,108 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,641,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 868.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 599,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,787,000 after buying an additional 537,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 1,103.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 567,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,962,000 after buying an additional 520,075 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ONEQ opened at $61.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.39. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 1 year low of $47.67 and a 1 year high of $63.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a $0.087 dividend. This is an increase from Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Profile

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

