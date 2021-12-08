Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 1,267 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $5,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 20,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 152,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,178,000 after acquiring an additional 9,305 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in IPG Photonics by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 241,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,118,000 after buying an additional 19,558 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $169.12 on Wednesday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1-year low of $151.27 and a 1-year high of $262.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.65 and its 200-day moving average is $181.75. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $379.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.85 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 18.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America downgraded IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $178.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on IPG Photonics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IPG Photonics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.24.

In related news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.27, for a total value of $79,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 32.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

