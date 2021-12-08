Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 160,128 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,128 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $5,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the second quarter worth approximately $154,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ATUS shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Altice USA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Altice USA from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James downgraded Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Altice USA from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Altice USA from $47.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

In related news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $49,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $312,845 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATUS opened at $16.59 on Wednesday. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.48 and a 1 year high of $38.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.04.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 87.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

