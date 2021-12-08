Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 16,408 Shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 377,478 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 16,408 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund were worth $5,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $643,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,917 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,243,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,048 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 9.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 10,853 shares during the period.

Get Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $14.48 on Wednesday. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $15.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.67%.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Profile

Duff & Phelps Utility & Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It’s investment objective is to seek total return resulting primarily from a high level of current income, with an emphasis on providing tax-advantaged dividend income, and growth in current income, and secondarily from capital appreciation.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.