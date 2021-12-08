Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 29,188 Shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,188 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 2.70% of John Hancock Income Securities Trust worth $5,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JHS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 102.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust during the first quarter worth about $160,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 9.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust during the second quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 7.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. 32.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JHS stock opened at $15.57 on Wednesday. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a 12-month low of $15.09 and a 12-month high of $16.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.8103 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This is a positive change from John Hancock Income Securities Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Company Profile

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

