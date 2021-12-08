Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 31,297 Shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 376,388 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 31,297 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.38% of Boulder Growth & Income Fund worth $5,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 453,126 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,135,000 after purchasing an additional 195,489 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 14,570 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 89,767 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 63,361 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Boulder Growth & Income Fund alerts:

Shares of BIF stock opened at $13.21 on Wednesday. Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.91 and a 52-week high of $14.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This is a positive change from Boulder Growth & Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund Company Profile

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management company. It primarily invests in domestic common stocks, warrants, corporate bonds, the United States treasury bills and repurchase agreements. The firm seeks to produce both income and long-term capital appreciation by investing in a portfolio of equity and debt securities.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF).

Receive News & Ratings for Boulder Growth & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boulder Growth & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.