Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 41,515 Shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USL) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,515 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 3.39% of United States 12 Month Oil Fund worth $5,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 116,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 23,454 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 5,554 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,028,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its stake in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 23,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000.

Shares of USL opened at $26.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.15 and a 200-day moving average of $26.10. United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP has a one year low of $16.19 and a one year high of $29.78.

