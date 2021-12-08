Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 59,449 Shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its position in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59,449 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.32% of Compass Diversified worth $5,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CODI. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 1.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 40,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 2.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 674,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,607,000 after buying an additional 15,732 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the first quarter worth about $799,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

In other news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.51 per share, with a total value of $137,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sarah Gaines Mccoy purchased 3,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.18 per share, with a total value of $89,161.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

CODI opened at $31.92 on Wednesday. Compass Diversified has a 12-month low of $18.81 and a 12-month high of $32.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.11, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.05 and a 200-day moving average of $27.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $488.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is 266.67%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Compass Diversified in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

See Also: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CODI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.