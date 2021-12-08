Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 6,282,826 Shares of BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,891,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,282,826 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.75% of BEST worth $5,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BEST by 5,791.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14,943 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in BEST in the second quarter worth $29,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in BEST in the second quarter worth $39,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in BEST in the second quarter worth $114,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in BEST in the second quarter worth $298,000. 18.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BEST stock opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $358.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.42. BEST Inc. has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $2.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.49, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BEST had a negative return on equity of 251.84% and a negative net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BEST from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

BEST Profile

BEST, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the smart supply chain services. It operates through the following business segments: Express Delivery, Freight Delivery, Supply Chain Management, Global Logistics Services, Ucargo Services, and Capital Services. The company was founded by Shao Ning Chou in 2007 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

