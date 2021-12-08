Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 9,869 Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,869 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.18% of Hilltop worth $5,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hilltop by 42.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Hilltop by 42.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Hilltop by 124.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Hilltop by 104.6% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Hilltop by 40.6% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. 66.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hilltop stock opened at $34.61 on Wednesday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $39.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.96.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.33. Hilltop had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 20.25%. The company had revenue of $473.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is 9.28%.

In related news, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total value of $110,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $353,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hilltop Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

