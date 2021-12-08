Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Stake in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,189 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 3,044 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.23% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $5,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FBC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 403,355 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,190,000 after buying an additional 59,648 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 330,772 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $14,917,000 after buying an additional 5,334 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,847 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 345.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 645,988 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,306,000 after purchasing an additional 500,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 43,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FBC opened at $47.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.97. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.85 and a 52 week high of $56.77. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.09. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.14%.

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

