Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 31.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,492 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.15% of Visteon worth $5,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Visteon in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visteon during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Visteon during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Visteon during the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of Visteon during the second quarter worth approximately $258,000.

Get Visteon alerts:

Shares of VC opened at $113.25 on Wednesday. Visteon Co. has a twelve month low of $91.61 and a twelve month high of $147.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.39 and a beta of 2.04.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Visteon had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visteon Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 2,000 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.38, for a total transaction of $238,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Visteon from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Visteon from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.91.

About Visteon

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC).

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.