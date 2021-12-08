Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Position Trimmed by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,113 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 547.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WFC. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.43.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $50.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $206.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $52.56.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

