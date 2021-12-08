Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,018,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 143,747 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.24% of Welltower worth $83,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 10.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Welltower by 11.9% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.8% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 15.8% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on WELL. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Barclays started coverage on Welltower in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Welltower from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.21.

NYSE WELL opened at $84.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.69. The company has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a PE ratio of 81.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.38 and a twelve month high of $89.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.62%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

