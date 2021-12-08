WEMIX Price Hits $11.94 on Top Exchanges (WEMIX)

WEMIX (CURRENCY:WEMIX) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. Over the last seven days, WEMIX has traded 25.2% lower against the dollar. WEMIX has a market cap of $1.47 billion and $131.85 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WEMIX coin can currently be bought for about $11.94 or 0.00023529 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WEMIX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.49 or 0.00058121 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,392.93 or 0.08658831 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.41 or 0.00061915 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.96 or 0.00080728 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,885.85 or 1.00300357 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002780 BTC.

WEMIX Coin Profile

WEMIX’s total supply is 1,018,187,200 coins and its circulating supply is 123,233,682 coins. WEMIX’s official website is wemixnetwork.com . WEMIX’s official message board is medium.com/@WemixNetwork/wemix-birdtornado-emoticon-bed6f3b7f5c2 . WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @WemixNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX’s token economy consists of a main token, called ‘WEMIX Token’, and game-specific tokens called ‘game tokens’. WEMIX Tokens are the platform-level tokens and reflect the value of the entire ecosystem, used in various ways as a means to value transfer. Game tokens are used within games, and offer the capacity for games to maximize their entertainment value and merits, contributing to enhanced competitiveness and sustainability of the ecosystem. As all ecosystem participants—platform holders, developers, and users— earn WEMIX Tokens as rewards for their activity, they become token holders and share the value of these tokens. This creates shared interest within the ecosystem, propelling the further advancement of the ecosystem. “

WEMIX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WEMIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WEMIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WEMIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WEMIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WEMIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.