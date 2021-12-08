Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $57.10

Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $57.10 and traded as high as $57.69. Westamerica Bancorporation shares last traded at $56.85, with a volume of 105,634 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WABC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.62.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $54.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.57 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 40.32% and a return on equity of 10.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This is a positive change from Westamerica Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.91%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WABC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the first quarter worth $136,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 37.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 8.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 52.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

