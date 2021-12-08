Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Position Lessened by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,722 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 3,849 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Western Digital worth $12,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Western Digital by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,024,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,350,354,000 after acquiring an additional 258,140 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Western Digital by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,812,021 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $413,642,000 after acquiring an additional 404,321 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Western Digital by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,648,784 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $400,955,000 after acquiring an additional 180,222 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Western Digital by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,317,815 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $300,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Western Digital by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,511,505 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $249,897,000 after acquiring an additional 68,767 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WDC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Western Digital from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Western Digital from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Western Digital from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Western Digital from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.91.

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $143,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $59.17 on Wednesday. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $48.23 and a 1-year high of $78.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.99.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.04. Western Digital had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

