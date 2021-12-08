Westpac Banking Corporation Announces Interim Dividend of $0.76 (ASX:WBCPG)

Westpac Banking Corporation (ASX:WBCPG) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.7642 per share on Sunday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Westpac Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westpac Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.