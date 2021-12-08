Westpac Banking Corporation (ASX:WBCPI) to Issue $0.65 Interim Dividend

Westpac Banking Corporation (ASX:WBCPI) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.648 per share on Sunday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th.

