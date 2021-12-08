Westpac Banking Corporation (ASX:WBCPK) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.54

Westpac Banking Corporation (ASX:WBCPK) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.5415 per share on Monday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Westpac Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westpac Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.