Westpac Banking Corporation Declares Interim Dividend of $0.56 (ASX:WBCPH)

Westpac Banking Corporation (ASX:WBCPH) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.5612 per share on Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, December 12th.

