WHALE (WHALE) Trading Up 6.4% This Week

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. One WHALE coin can now be bought for about $19.47 or 0.00038569 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, WHALE has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar. WHALE has a market cap of $134.48 million and $972,538.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WHALE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00058105 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,366.56 or 0.08648091 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00061985 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00080053 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,432.87 or 0.99883593 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002791 BTC.

About WHALE

WHALE was first traded on May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,905,590 coins. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . WHALE’s official website is whale.me

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

WHALE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WHALE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WHALE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WHALE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WHALE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.