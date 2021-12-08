Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM) Shares Up 0.8%

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (LON:WPM) shot up 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,120 ($41.37) and last traded at GBX 3,105 ($41.17). 1,186 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 4,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,080 ($40.84).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($49.07) target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

The company has a market cap of £13.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,027.27 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,173.26. The company has a current ratio of 13.63, a quick ratio of 13.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 43.31%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.