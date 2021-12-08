Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.28

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.28 and traded as low as $1.98. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $1.98, with a volume of 29,733 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet cut Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.28. The company has a market cap of $19.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 3.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 64,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 16,438 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 8,102 shares during the last quarter.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR)

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, finance, development, lease, ownership, and management of retail properties. Its property portfolio includes income producing, strip centers, neighborhood, grocery-anchored, community, and free-standing retail properties. The company was founded on June 23, 2011 and is headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.