Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Expected to Post Earnings of $5.84 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) will report $5.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $6.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.72. Whirlpool reported earnings per share of $6.64 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whirlpool will report full-year earnings of $26.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.25 to $26.57. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $24.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.50 to $26.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Whirlpool.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 34.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.91 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WHR shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.23.

Whirlpool stock opened at $229.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.17. Whirlpool has a 52-week low of $171.33 and a 52-week high of $257.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $215.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.61. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.93%.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total value of $211,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 0.3% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Whirlpool by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Whirlpool by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Whirlpool by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its stake in Whirlpool by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

