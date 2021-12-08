Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Price Target Raised to C$11.00

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Desjardins from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SPGYF. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$10.75 to C$11.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$9.25 to C$109.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whitecap Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.03.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPGYF traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.13. 63,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,860. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.84 and its 200-day moving average is $5.07. Whitecap Resources has a 52-week low of $3.38 and a 52-week high of $6.63.

Whitecap Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses on the Boundary Lake, Valhalla, West Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. The company was founded by Grant B. Fagerheim on June 3, 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.