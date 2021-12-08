WhiteCoin (XWC) Market Cap Tops $654.09 Million

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 8th. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $654.09 million and approximately $12.22 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.88 or 0.00001736 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00037638 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00022411 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00005999 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001230 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

