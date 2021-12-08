Whiteheart (WHITE) Market Cap Reaches $5.93 Million

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. One Whiteheart coin can now be bought for about $666.74 or 0.01328597 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Whiteheart has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. Whiteheart has a total market cap of $5.93 million and $103,107.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00058582 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,381.55 or 0.08731064 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00061563 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.39 or 0.00080487 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,380.25 or 1.00392054 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Whiteheart Profile

Whiteheart’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance . Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Buying and Selling Whiteheart

