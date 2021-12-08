Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Price Target Raised to $85.00

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Cowen from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.19% from the stock’s current price.

WLL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist increased their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whiting Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

NYSE:WLL opened at $70.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 2.65. Whiting Petroleum has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $71.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.13.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.51. Research analysts anticipate that Whiting Petroleum will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Iv Rice acquired 15,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,025,049.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLL. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 768 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Article: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.