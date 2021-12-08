Wilder World (WILD) Price Reaches $4.79 on Exchanges

Wilder World (CURRENCY:WILD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. One Wilder World coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.79 or 0.00009476 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Wilder World has traded 18.6% lower against the dollar. Wilder World has a total market capitalization of $352.90 million and $18.70 million worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004857 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00044039 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007364 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $111.37 or 0.00220335 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Wilder World

Wilder World (CRYPTO:WILD) is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,683,300 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

Wilder World Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wilder World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wilder World should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wilder World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

