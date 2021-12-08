Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.62

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.62 and traded as low as $11.76. Willamette Valley Vineyards shares last traded at $11.84, with a volume of 13,109 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Willamette Valley Vineyards from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th.

The firm has a market cap of $58.73 million, a PE ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.62.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.64 million during the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.96%.

In other Willamette Valley Vineyards news, CEO James W. Bernau sold 6,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $89,852.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James W. Bernau sold 14,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $182,994.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WVVI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 147.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 109,459 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $697,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 206.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 27,904 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. 11.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile (NASDAQ:WVVI)

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc engages in the production and sale of premium, super premium and ultra premium varietal wines. It operates through the Direct Sales and Distributor Sales segments. The Direct Sales segment includes retail sales made without use of an intermediary. The Distributor Sales segment involves the sales through third party where prices are given at a wholesale rate The company was founded by James W.

