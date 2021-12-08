William H. Sadlier (OTCMKTS:SADL) Shares Up 44%

William H. Sadlier, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SADL)’s stock price shot up 44% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.60 and last traded at $21.60. 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.35.

William H. Sadlier Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SADL)

William H. Sadlier, Inc publishes print, digital, and online educational materials for public and nonpublic schools. It also publishes catechetical materials for catholic schools, parishes, and families. The company was founded in 1832 and is based in New York, New York.

