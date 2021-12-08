William Joseph Drazkowski Sells 6,630 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Stock

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $417,623.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.85. The company had a trading volume of 162,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,047,535. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $36.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.95. Fastenal has a one year low of $43.37 and a one year high of $63.69.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 31.32%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.26%.

FAST has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FAST. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 22,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Fastenal by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 35,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Fastenal by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corporation grew its stake in Fastenal by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 15,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

