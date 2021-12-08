Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by Thomas Story & Son LLC

Thomas Story & Son LLC trimmed its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,160 shares during the quarter. Williams-Sonoma comprises 4.0% of Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Thomas Story & Son LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Williams-Sonoma worth $9,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1.0% during the third quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 10,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter worth about $820,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.9% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 6.9% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 29.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 21,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 4,906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

WSM stock opened at $182.92 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $192.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.01. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.58. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.75 and a 52-week high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 67.55% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $3,130,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 2,700 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total value of $501,039.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,038 shares of company stock valued at $8,986,066. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $199.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.35.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.