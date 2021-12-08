Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) President Brian Richard Hole Sells 1,309 Shares

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) President Brian Richard Hole sold 1,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $49,584.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of WLFC traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $37.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,579. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.32. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $47.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.64 and a beta of 1.27.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $70.79 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Willis Lease Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $467,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 907 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

Willis Lease Finance Corp. engages in the provision of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines services. It operates through the Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales segments. The Leasing and Related Operations segment leases aircraft engines and aircraft and provides related services to a diversified group of commercial aircraft operators and maintenance, repair, and overhaul organizations.

