Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 58.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,724,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,156,877,000 after acquiring an additional 95,609 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,061,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,149,000 after buying an additional 142,168 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,675,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $615,347,000 after buying an additional 329,836 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,457,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,711,000 after buying an additional 53,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,867,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,620,000 after buying an additional 41,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Shares of WLTW stock opened at $231.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $197.63 and a 52 week high of $271.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $236.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.65.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WLTW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.85.

In related news, insider Adam Garrard sold 6,000 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.36, for a total transaction of $1,418,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John J. Haley sold 28,900 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.62, for a total transaction of $6,693,818.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.