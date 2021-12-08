Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $16.44 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report released on Monday, December 6th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $16.44 per share for the year.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.17. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WLTW. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $258.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.85.

Shares of WLTW opened at $231.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Willis Towers Watson Public has a one year low of $197.63 and a one year high of $271.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $236.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.65.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,508,000 after buying an additional 15,839 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,652,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,151,000 after buying an additional 772,362 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,158,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $791,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 7,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, CEO John J. Haley sold 28,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.62, for a total transaction of $6,693,818.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adam Garrard sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.36, for a total value of $1,418,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.