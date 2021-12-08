Wings Price Tops $0.0195 (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 8th. One Wings coin can now be bought for $0.0195 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. Wings has a market cap of $1.95 million and $450.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wings has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wings alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004604 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00043555 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007489 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.01 or 0.00224185 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Wings

WINGS is a coin. It launched on April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . The official website for Wings is wings.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. “

Wings Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wings using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wings and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.